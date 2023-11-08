Lady Raiders roll in season opener against UTRGV, 95-53

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball opened up the season with a strong showing cruising past Texas Rio Grande Valley, 95-53, Tuesday night in the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech tied the most second quarter points in program history racking up 37 to take a commanding, 62-15, halftime lead.

Jasmin Shavers led the way with 25 points on 9-11 shooting from the floor. Bailey Maupin added 16 while Elina Arike chipped in 11 and Rhyle McKinney scored 10.

The Lady Raiders have now won 10 of their last 11 season openers.

Opening the season with five-straight home games, Tech will next host Tarleton at 7 p.m. on Friday in the USA.

