Lubbock voters approve new Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The votes are in and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office has been approved.

57.69% of Lubbock voters passed the more than $35 million investment of Lubbock County tax-payer money.

The election’s office released the final count of the votes Tuesday evening:

For: 16,170 votes

Against: 11,858 votes

