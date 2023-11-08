Lubbock voters approve new Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The votes are in and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office has been approved.
57.69% of Lubbock voters passed the more than $35 million investment of Lubbock County tax-payer money.
The election’s office released the final count of the votes Tuesday evening:
For: 16,170 votes
Against: 11,858 votes
