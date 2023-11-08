Healthwise Expo 2024
Moving company hosting donation campaign to support Lubbock veterans

Two Men and a Truck is collecting donations to give to Lubbock veterans through VetStar.
Two Men and a Truck is collecting donations to give to Lubbock veterans through VetStar.
By Brittany Crittenden
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, a moving company is asking for your help to make sure veterans in our area have the support they need to survive.

Two Men and a Truck and VetStar are working together for the first time to support veterans in Lubbock. The moving company is hosting its ‘Movers for Military’ campaign, collecting donations for veterans who receive VetStar services.

“We have family members that are in the military and we saw this as a big need. It’s something that we could bring to the table in this area and just kind of add awareness to and help some people out,” franchise owner Ferris Owens said.

Owens says it’s an honor to partner with VetStar, especially ahead of Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving.

“It’s something to be thankful for, for somebody that would give their life for us,” Owens said.

Kim Robertson, an Air Force veteran and team leader at VetStar, says change comes at veterans fast. He says many of the veterans they serve are older and on fixed incomes, unable to keep up with inflation and the cost to survive.

“So many times they come to us and if they’re on the streets or in dire straits and usually at the lowest point of their life, they came to us and they’ve lost everything,” Robertson said.

Just through its housing program, Robertson says VetStar has served 150 veterans this year. He says there are far more veterans in need than resources available.

Two Men and a Truck is accepting donations like hygiene kits, clothing, nonperishable food, medication, first aid and feminine products at drop-off sites. Robertson says they will go directly to veterans.

“Us being able to do it ourselves and actually see these smile on the veterans’ faces, as they’re so appreciative of what they receive and so happy to actually know that somebody cares,” Robertson said.

Robertson says your gift can make the difference in getting a veteran back on their feet.

Donations will be picked up Thursday at noon and taken to VetStar. The collection box at the Two Men and a Truck office will stay open for the rest of the month, though.

Drop-off sites are at the Two Men and a Truck office, Crunch Fitness on Slide, The Range, Mom and Pop’s Barber Shop, Tune Up ‘The Manly Salon,’ and Hold Fast Tattoo Lubbock.

Donations needed are essential care items like:

Hygiene kits: toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, a bar of soap or body wash, shampoo and conditioner, disposable razor and shaving cream, deodorant, hand sanitizer, tissues, cotton swabs, lotion, nail clippers and baby wipes

Clothing: long sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts/hoodies, pants/sweatpants, jackets, shoes, beanies, scarves, gloves, underwear, bras, and socks

Food: granola bars, packaged pantry goods, bottled water, juice boxes, instant coffee, applesauce, pudding cups, pop-tarts, raisin boxes trail mix, and single-serve packages of fruit snacks

OTC medication/first aid/feminine products: Tylenol, band-aids, neosporin ointment, tampons/pads, sunscreen, bug repellant spray

