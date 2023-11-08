Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

One more day of warmth before a cold front

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After another warm day, just shy of record-breaking temperatures, our heating trend will soon end.

This evening will be mild with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s. Clear skies are expected with southwest winds staying around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs on Wednesday will continue the heating trend with temperatures in the mid-80s in Lubbock with a few 90s across the area. It will be sunny and breezy again with west winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be nice until around 10 p.m. when a cold front is expected to enter the area. This will bring rain chances late Wednesday night, into Thursday morning. We will have partly cloudy skies in the evening, and mostly cloudy conditions after midnight. Northeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rain Wednesday Night
Rain Wednesday Night(KCBD)

After Wednesday the heat comes to an end for the next seven days. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and rainy and breezy conditions.

Thursday rain
Thursday rain(KCBD)

Friday will be dryer with highs in the 50s. Saturday highs will be in the lower 60s and Sunday will be in the mid-60s. High in the 60s will continue until Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended...
2 arrested after police chase ends near Slaton Highway
Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their...
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall
The Wolfforth Police Department needs your help to learn more about an incident that happened...
Wolfforth police searching for white Chrysler involved in incident Friday night

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 7
Scattered rain showers are likely at times in the South Plains area Thursday. This is a...
Record Warmth Before Strong Cold Front
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Nov. 7
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 7