One more day of warmth before a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After another warm day, just shy of record-breaking temperatures, our heating trend will soon end.

This evening will be mild with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s. Clear skies are expected with southwest winds staying around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs on Wednesday will continue the heating trend with temperatures in the mid-80s in Lubbock with a few 90s across the area. It will be sunny and breezy again with west winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be nice until around 10 p.m. when a cold front is expected to enter the area. This will bring rain chances late Wednesday night, into Thursday morning. We will have partly cloudy skies in the evening, and mostly cloudy conditions after midnight. Northeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rain Wednesday Night (KCBD)

After Wednesday the heat comes to an end for the next seven days. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and rainy and breezy conditions.

Thursday rain (KCBD)

Friday will be dryer with highs in the 50s. Saturday highs will be in the lower 60s and Sunday will be in the mid-60s. High in the 60s will continue until Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

