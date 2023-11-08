Healthwise Expo 2024
Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63

Led by Zhuric Phelps’ 24 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Southwestern Assemblies Lions 82-63 in a season opener
SMU logo
SMU logo(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Zhuric Phelps had 24 points in SMU’s 82-63 win against Southwestern Assemblies on Monday night in a season opener.

Phelps also added five assists for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Tyreek Smith shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points while adding 10 rebounds.

The Lions were led by Kylon Owens, who posted 16 points and nine rebounds. CJ Hall added 12 points, four assists and two blocks for Southwestern Assemblies. In addition, CJ Kelley finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

