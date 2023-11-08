Sharp Drop in Temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front plummets our temps overnight tonight, leaving our highs about 30-ish degrees cooler tomorrow.

Cold Front Tonight (KCBD)

Today, we’re expecting to see highs range the upper 70s in the NW to the low 90s off to the SE, with Lubbock splitting the difference at about 85. Winds are lighter in the morning, but pick up in the afternoon. Skies are clear most of the day until the front approaches this evening.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Tonight, we expect that front to move through and bring some slight rain chances. Only about 10% chance in Lubbock, as most of these are expected to be to the SE.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Tomorrow, rain chances are much better and more widespread across the area, though still light. Temps tomorrow expected in the 50s, continuing for a few days until we warm toward the weekend.

