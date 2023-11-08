Healthwise Expo 2024
Sharp Drop in Temps

By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front plummets our temps overnight tonight, leaving our highs about 30-ish degrees cooler tomorrow.

Today, we’re expecting to see highs range the upper 70s in the NW to the low 90s off to the SE, with Lubbock splitting the difference at about 85. Winds are lighter in the morning, but pick up in the afternoon. Skies are clear most of the day until the front approaches this evening.

Tonight, we expect that front to move through and bring some slight rain chances. Only about 10% chance in Lubbock, as most of these are expected to be to the SE.

Tomorrow, rain chances are much better and more widespread across the area, though still light. Temps tomorrow expected in the 50s, continuing for a few days until we warm toward the weekend.

