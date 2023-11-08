Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Shooter will not seek third term as Lubbock Co. Republican Party Chairman

Cole Shooter
Cole Shooter(Cole Shooter)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After serving as the Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman since 2020, Cole Shooter has announced that he will not seek a third term.

“When I announced my intention to run for the position of Lubbock County Republican Party chairman back in 2019, I said I would only serve for two terms as is the general tradition for LCRP chairmen. Now that I am wrapping up my second term in office, my goal is to help ensure a smooth transition and give my successor the training and advice necessary to succeed in this role.”

Shooter, who is also the managing attorney for the Lubbock office of Shooter & Agee Law Group, has been involved with the Lubbock County Republican Party since then-chairman Robert Pratt hired him in 2004 to serve as an office staff member.

“It has been both a challenging and often-rewarding experience serving in this role, and I have far too many people to thank for their support than I can name here.”

As a reminder, filing to be on the ballot for the Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 Primary begins Saturday, November 11th. For more information, contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or email office@lubbockgop.org.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Cole Shooter.

Most Read

Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended...
2 arrested after police chase ends near Slaton Highway
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Scattered rain showers are likely at times in the South Plains area Thursday. This is a...
Record Warmth Before Strong Cold Front

Latest News

The South Plains Honor Flight telethon will be Thursday, November 9 on KCBD.
2023 South Plains Honor Flight telethon November 9 on KCBD
43rd annual Holiday Happening hosts It’s A Wonderful Life themed events
Noon Notebook: 43rd annual Holiday Happening hosts It’s A Wonderful Life themed events
Lubbock Music NOW
2024 Lubbock Music NOW album spotlights 17 local artists
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.
5.3M earthquake in Permian Basin