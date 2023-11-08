Shooter will not seek third term as Lubbock Co. Republican Party Chairman

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After serving as the Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman since 2020, Cole Shooter has announced that he will not seek a third term.

“When I announced my intention to run for the position of Lubbock County Republican Party chairman back in 2019, I said I would only serve for two terms as is the general tradition for LCRP chairmen. Now that I am wrapping up my second term in office, my goal is to help ensure a smooth transition and give my successor the training and advice necessary to succeed in this role.”

Shooter, who is also the managing attorney for the Lubbock office of Shooter & Agee Law Group, has been involved with the Lubbock County Republican Party since then-chairman Robert Pratt hired him in 2004 to serve as an office staff member.

“It has been both a challenging and often-rewarding experience serving in this role, and I have far too many people to thank for their support than I can name here.”

As a reminder, filing to be on the ballot for the Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 Primary begins Saturday, November 11th. For more information, contact the Lubbock County Republican Party at 806-797-3197 or email office@lubbockgop.org.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Cole Shooter.