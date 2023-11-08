Voting underway in Texas constitutional amendments election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voters across Texas are casting their ballots in the Texas Constitutional Amendment election.

The polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters will decide on 14 Texas Constitutional Amendments and whether to use more than $35 million of Lubbock County tax-payer money to construct the new medical examiner’s office.

A live look at the election results can be found here.

Lubbock County Proposition A

The issuance of $35,485,000 of Lubbock County Texas general obligation bonds for a new county medical examiner’s office and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

State of Texas Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management.

State of Texas Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.

State of Texas Proposition 3

The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.

State of Texas Proposition 4

$7 billion to school districts to lower property tax rates. Increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. It would also cap some property appraisals at 20% for three years while allowing voters to elect three members to local appraisal district boards.

State of Texas Proposition 5

Proposition 5 would set aside billions of dollars for the Texas University Fund.

State of Texas Proposition 6

The constitutional amendment creating the Texas Water Fund to assist in financing water projects in the state.

State of Texas Proposition 7

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas Energy Fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization and operation of electric generating facilities.

State of Texas Proposition 8

The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.

State of Texas Proposition 9

The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

State of Texas Proposition 10

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.

State of Texas Proposition 11

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

State of Texas Proposition 12

The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the Office of County Treasurer in Galveston County.

State of Texas Proposition 13

The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.

State of Texas Proposition 14

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.