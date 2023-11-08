Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: University officials have given the all clear, saying those on campus can resume normal activities.

Wayland Baptist University stated in a social media post that the campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Plainview released the following statement after the lockdown was lifted:

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 2:11 p.m. the Hale County Sherriff’s Department received a telephone call from a person known to be Melissa Ward. Ward made a threat to harm law enforcement specifically in the area around Wayland Baptist University in Plainview Texas. Local Law Enforcement responded immediately by sending officers to secure the area of Wayland Baptist University and attempt to locate Ward. Wayland Baptist University was placed on lockdown pending apprehension of Ward. At approximately 3:45 pm, she was apprehended without incident at a vacant residence in the 600 block of Oakland St. in Plainview. Ward will be booked in at Hale County Jail on the charge of Terroristic Threat. The lockdown at Wayland Baptist University was lifted at 4:00 pm.

