Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested

Melissa Ward
Melissa Ward(City of Plainview)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: University officials have given the all clear, saying those on campus can resume normal activities.

Wayland Baptist University stated in a social media post that the campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Plainview released the following statement after the lockdown was lifted:

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 2:11 p.m. the Hale County Sherriff’s Department received a telephone call from a person known to be Melissa Ward. Ward made a threat to harm law enforcement specifically in the area around Wayland Baptist University in Plainview Texas. Local Law Enforcement responded immediately by sending officers to secure the area of Wayland Baptist University and attempt to locate Ward. Wayland Baptist University was placed on lockdown pending apprehension of Ward. At approximately 3:45 pm, she was apprehended without incident at a vacant residence in the 600 block of Oakland St. in Plainview. Ward will be booked in at Hale County Jail on the charge of Terroristic Threat. The lockdown at Wayland Baptist University was lifted at 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended...
2 arrested after police chase ends near Slaton Highway
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Scattered rain showers are likely at times in the South Plains area Thursday. This is a...
Record Warmth Before Strong Cold Front

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Cole Shooter
Shooter will not seek third term as Lubbock Co. Republican Party Chairman
The South Plains Honor Flight telethon will be Thursday, November 9 on KCBD.
2023 South Plains Honor Flight telethon November 9 on KCBD
43rd annual Holiday Happening hosts It’s A Wonderful Life themed events
Noon Notebook: 43rd annual Holiday Happening hosts It’s A Wonderful Life themed events