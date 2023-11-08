Wednesday morning top stories: New Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office passes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office passes

Proposition A passed with 58% of the vote

This will approve the building of an medical examiner’s office with construction expected to begin in January

Wolfforth Home Rule Charter

88% of voters approved a measure to make Wolfforth a home rule city

This will allow the city government to adopt its own charter and set its own rules instead of being governed by state rules

State of Texas Proposition 4

83% of voters are in favor of proposition 4

It would send $7 billion to school districts in order to lower property tax rates and raise the homestead exemption $100,000

Voters approve Texas University Fund

Proposition 5 will pass with 64% of voters in favor so far

The amendment would create the Texas Universities Fund which will set aside more funding for four research universities in Texas including Texas Tech

