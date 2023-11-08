Wednesday morning top stories: New Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office passes
New Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office passes
- Proposition A passed with 58% of the vote
- This will approve the building of an medical examiner’s office with construction expected to begin in January
Wolfforth Home Rule Charter
- 88% of voters approved a measure to make Wolfforth a home rule city
- This will allow the city government to adopt its own charter and set its own rules instead of being governed by state rules
State of Texas Proposition 4
- 83% of voters are in favor of proposition 4
- It would send $7 billion to school districts in order to lower property tax rates and raise the homestead exemption $100,000
Voters approve Texas University Fund
- Proposition 5 will pass with 64% of voters in favor so far
- The amendment would create the Texas Universities Fund which will set aside more funding for four research universities in Texas including Texas Tech
