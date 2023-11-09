21-year-old armed with throwing stars during police shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At 2:48 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a domestic disturbance near 91st Street and Akron Avenue. According to a statement from LPD, two patrol officers arrived at the address to investigate: a one-year veteran and an 11-year veteran of LPD.

When they arrived, the officers found 21-year-old Noah Magallan armed with throwing stars and throwing knives and began yelling at the officers to shoot him, according to an update from LPD on Thursday.

Officers told Magallan to drop the weapons. Magallan refused and threw one of the knives at an officer. He was commanded once again by officers to drop the weapons but proceeded to throw another knife. At that point, officers fired multiple rounds from their duty weapons according to the release.

The residence was cleared and officers did not find a woman who had been assaulted. The officers, per LPD policy, are on administrative leave.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed. (KCBD)

