Amarillo police: Woman arrested for homicide of baby

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman charged with murder in the death of an infant.

On Monday around 11:50 a.m., officials say officers responded to a distress call in the area of Center Avenue near S. Louisiana Street reporting a 7-month-old baby who was unresponsive.

When officers arrived, paramedics were already on the scene and confirmed the baby died.

Officials say the parents of the child cooperated in interviews conducted by officers and homicide detectives.

Following an autopsy performed on Wednesday, officials say further investigation was needed.

Detectives conducted further interviews with family members at the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. Officials say investigation revealed that the child’s death was the result of homicide.

Officials say the primary suspect, 20-year-old Angel Varner, was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail on the charge of murder.

The Homicide Division has been assigned to the case.

