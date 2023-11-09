Cloudy, chilly again on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures dropped 30 to 40 degrees on Thursday compared to Wednesday. Our area-wide rain will continue until around 11 p.m. Thursday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

There will be lingering showers across the area Friday morning and early afternoon, with a wintry mix possible in the northwestern part of the viewing area.

Rain chances look the greatest, west of Highway 385. Friday may have a brief period of sunshine, but for the most part, it is expected to be cloudy. High temperatures will be cool, in the lower 50s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday night will be cloudy too, with east winds around 5 mph. Things will begin to dry out and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and 40s across the area.

Veterans Day will be warmer and sunny, with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s for the remainder of these next seven days. Sunday will be even warmer with mid-to-upper 60s. Monday will be cloudy, with a slight chance of rain, and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday warms back up and starts a warming trend. Wednesday will bring 70s and they will stick around on Thursday.

