LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front is here, leaving temps today dramatically cooler.

Highs (KCBD)

Highs today range mid 40s to low 50s. Lubbock expects about 49 for the high. Chances for light rain showers all day, but become more widespread in the afternoon. We move into a warming trend almost immediately, mid 50s by Friday, low 60s Saturday, and mid 60s Sunday.

Rain and Temps (KCBD)

