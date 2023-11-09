Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ward
Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested
Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.
5.3M earthquake in Permian Basin
Lubbock Police investigating car vs apartment
Lubbock Police investigating car driving into apartment
A Lubbock church and a small business owner in Plainview have filed police reports against a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock sign company at the center of disputes with local church and small business owner

Latest News

Covenant Childrens kite flight hangar (Lubbock executive airpark)
Covenant’s Kite Flight transport team now flying out of Lubbock Executive Airpark
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
A Senate committee put U.S. aviation under a spotlight Thursday amid rising close call safety...
Senate examines air travel incidents by US carriers