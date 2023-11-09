Healthwise Expo 2024
Food for Thought: 24 violations at low-performing food truck.

Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than half a dozen got a perfect score.(KCBD)
By Christy Hartin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a kitchen on wheels, we have a variety to chose from in this week’s Food for Thought.

But, we also have one stop that landed at the bottom of the list.

The Catch at 5111 82nd had 24 violations.

  • Raw shrimp and raw fish was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
  • Service wares and utensils were dirty.
  • The can opener was dirty.
  • The ware wash machine was not sanitizing.
  • A spray bottle did not have a label.
  • Two other chemical sprays hanging on the soda syrup bags.
  • Ready-to-eat vegetables did not have a date mark.
  • Used gloves were in a hand wash sink.
  • There are penetrations through the ceiling that are not sealed.
  • Wet wiping were left on the prep line.
  • Raw shrimp and raw fish filets were being thawed in standing water.
  • Service wares were still wet when stacked together.
  • A hand wash sink and dish sink are not sealed to the wall.
  • In-use scoop, between-use, stored with handle in bulk flour.
  • Single-use cups were stored on the floor.
  • Bulk containers of sauces were not labeled.
  • There was an accumulation of dirt and debris on vent hood filters.
  • The shelving in the walk-in cooler had an accumulation of dirt and debris.
  • There was a hole in wall behind sink.
  • Employees’ personal drinks were on a prep table.
  • Walls were damaged.
  • A mop, not in immediate use, was in service sink in a non-drying position.
  • The exterior back door is damaged and is not tight-fitting.
  • The reach-in freezer lid is damaged, and there is an accumulation of frost build up.
  • The report shows most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

Now, let’s take a look at this week’s good news. Here are our top performers:

  • Eddie G’s Fired Up Grill
  • K&B BBQ & Catering
  • Vanessa’s Churreria
  • Outlaw Egg Rolls #2
  • Daddy Bug’s
  • Carlitos Way Foods

