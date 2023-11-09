Gaines Co. Sheriff’s Office employee injured in 4-vehicle crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A jailer with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in Martin County about five miles north of Midland. A DPS report stated a flatbed truck was heading north on State Highway 349. While the flatbed truck was turning left, a Toyota pickup-truck crashed into the vehicle from behind.

The flatbed was carrying tools and equipment, which were strewn out across the roadway after the initial collision. A semi-truck was also driving north on the highway and struck some of the debris, causing a tire blowout.

The semi-truck then veered into the southbound lanes, causing a Gaines County Sheriff’s Office vehicle to crash into it, according to the DPS report.

The jailer who was driving the sheriff’s office vehicle was injured in the crash. They were taken to the Midland Memorial Hospital and are stable, according to the report. The report did not specify the severity of the jailer’s injuries.

