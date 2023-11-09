Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Gaines Co. Sheriff’s Office employee injured in 4-vehicle crash

(KOSA)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A jailer with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in Martin County about five miles north of Midland. A DPS report stated a flatbed truck was heading north on State Highway 349. While the flatbed truck was turning left, a Toyota pickup-truck crashed into the vehicle from behind.

The flatbed was carrying tools and equipment, which were strewn out across the roadway after the initial collision. A semi-truck was also driving north on the highway and struck some of the debris, causing a tire blowout.

The semi-truck then veered into the southbound lanes, causing a Gaines County Sheriff’s Office vehicle to crash into it, according to the DPS report.

The jailer who was driving the sheriff’s office vehicle was injured in the crash. They were taken to the Midland Memorial Hospital and are stable, according to the report. The report did not specify the severity of the jailer’s injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ward
Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested
Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.
5.3M earthquake in Permian Basin
Lubbock Police investigating car vs apartment
Lubbock Police investigating car driving into apartment
Cole Shooter
Shooter will not seek third term as Lubbock Co. Republican Party Chairman

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
The limited-edition bobblehead features the possum who went viral after running on the football...
Texas Tech Rally Possum Bobblehead Unveiled
The South Plains Honor Flight telethon will be Thursday, November 9 on KCBD.
2023 South Plains Honor Flight telethon November 9 on KCBD
2023 South Plains Honor Flight telethon