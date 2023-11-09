Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Isaacs helps make McCasland a winner in his debut as Red Raiders coach

Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and Texas Tech defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 73-46 to give coach Grant McCasland a victory in his Red Raiders debut
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and Texas Tech defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 73-46 to give coach Grant McCasland a victory in his Red Raiders debut on Wednesday night.

McCasland came over from North Texas where he coached for six seasons, leading the Mean Green to the NIT championship last season.

Isaacs, the Red Raiders' leading returning scorer, had 13 of his points in the first half as Texas Tech put the game away early, leading 41-17 at the break.

Three transfers finished in double figures for Texas Tech. Darrion Williams (Nevada) added 14 points, Joe Toussaint (West Virginia) 10 and Warren Washington (Arizona State) had eight points to go with 12 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who shot 42% to 20% for the Lions (0-2).

Kalen Williams scored 13 points and Jerome Brewer Jr. 11 for the Lions.

The Red Raiders were only 5 of 23 from 3-point range but the Lions made only 5 of 35. Texas Tech outrebounded Texas A&M Commerce 48-31.

Texas Tech is host to San Jose State on Sunday while the Lions, who lost to No. 15 Texas A&M in their opener, travel to play No. 16 Kentucky.

The Red Raiders won their 24th straight season opener.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Melissa Ward
Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested
Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.
5.3M earthquake in Permian Basin
Cole Shooter
Shooter will not seek third term as Lubbock Co. Republican Party Chairman
Lubbock Police investigating car vs apartment
Lubbock Police investigating car driving into apartment

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Seattle secures 71-60 win against Prairie View A&M
Logo
Siakam, Raptors beats Doncic, Mavs 127-116 to finish 2-game sweep in Texas
Houston Rockets logo
Jalen Green scores 28 points in 3 quarters as Rockets rout Lakers 128-94 for 4th straight win
Soccer
Houston’s Jane Campbell wins NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award