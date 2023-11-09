Isaacs helps make McCasland a winner in his debut as Red Raiders coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and Texas Tech defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 73-46 to give coach Grant McCasland a victory in his Red Raiders debut on Wednesday night.

McCasland came over from North Texas where he coached for six seasons, leading the Mean Green to the NIT championship last season.

Isaacs, the Red Raiders' leading returning scorer, had 13 of his points in the first half as Texas Tech put the game away early, leading 41-17 at the break.

Three transfers finished in double figures for Texas Tech. Darrion Williams (Nevada) added 14 points, Joe Toussaint (West Virginia) 10 and Warren Washington (Arizona State) had eight points to go with 12 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who shot 42% to 20% for the Lions (0-2).

Kalen Williams scored 13 points and Jerome Brewer Jr. 11 for the Lions.

The Red Raiders were only 5 of 23 from 3-point range but the Lions made only 5 of 35. Texas Tech outrebounded Texas A&M Commerce 48-31.

Texas Tech is host to San Jose State on Sunday while the Lions, who lost to No. 15 Texas A&M in their opener, travel to play No. 16 Kentucky.

The Red Raiders won their 24th straight season opener.

