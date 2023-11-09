Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Felicity

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Felicity, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Staff says Felicity is the perfect nap buddy — she loves to be a couch potato. She is also very sweet and does well with kids, dogs and even cats. She is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Felicity can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dasani.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ward
Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested
Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.
5.3M earthquake in Permian Basin
Cole Shooter
Shooter will not seek third term as Lubbock Co. Republican Party Chairman
Lubbock Police investigating car vs apartment
Lubbock Police investigating car driving into apartment

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Felicity
Meet Dasani! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dasani
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dasani
Meet Selena! She is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Selena