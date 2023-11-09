KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Felicity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Felicity, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Staff says Felicity is the perfect nap buddy — she loves to be a couch potato. She is also very sweet and does well with kids, dogs and even cats. She is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Felicity can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

