Lubbock’s new Sprinkles location opens its doors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Lubbock’s brand new Sprinkles location welcomed its first customers.

If you’ve been to Dallas, Houston, Austin, or even some major airports. You have probably seen Sprinkles, the good news for the Hub City is now those sweet treats are right down the road.

Heather Waller, Lubbock Sprinkles franchise owner says, “We just felt like that what Lubbock needed is a Sprinkles.”

Waller tells us as a West Texas native who is passionate about baking, opening a Sprinkles franchise in Lubbock was a no-brainer.

“It was just something that I wanted to do I had been following Sprinkles for many years and when they decided to open up franchising to people like myself I jumped on it,” Waller said.

The new Sprinkles that is located on the corner of Quaker and 82nd offers its famous cupcakes, with sugar-free, gluten-friendly, and vegan options. Waller says if cupcakes aren’t your thing, don’t worry.

“We have layered cakes, we also offer cookies, brownies, and chocolates,” Waller said.

While Sprinkles is new to Lubbock, Waller says they are still working on the finishing touches which includes the signature Sprinkles Cupcake ATM. There will be not one but two ATMs here in Lubbock, one at the storefront location and one at 114th and Slide in the new shopping center. Waller tells us they hope to have the ATMs up and running within the next month.

“It is 24 hours we stock it will fresh cupcakes daily so it’s fresh for those midnighters,” Waller said.

If you aren’t in that big of a rush Sprinkles also offers customized cupcakes.

“We can put your kids pictured on them, or saying, or your business logos. We can put anything you want on your cupcakes,” Waller said.

Sprinkles also offers “pupcakes” that are safe for furry friends.

For more information on Sprinkles hours and directions please visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.