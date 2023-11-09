New cancer treatment starting clinical trials in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new cancer treatment is starting clinical trials in Lubbock in hopes to offer a better quality of life to cancer patients in West Texas.

Bispecific T-cell engagement therapy is a cellular therapy treatment offered to cancer patients whose previous treatment attempts have failed. The Joe Arrington Cancer Research Center will be the only facility in west Texas to offer the treatment.

“Obviously frustrating from a physician perspective, we have to look a patient in the eye and tell them we have nothing more to offer,” Hematology Oncologist Dr. Donald Quick said.

Quick offered this new type of therapy to his patient, Fernando Louis Gonzalez, who began his battle with multiple myeloma four years ago.

“First time I went through the back over there, I said ‘Lord, no, I don’t belong here,’” Gonzalez said.

When Fernando’s back pain reached his kidneys and started spreading, he began treatment.

“And then after the three years nothing was happening in a positive way, the numbers kept on creeping up, that’s when Dr. Quick said he was going to try another approach to it,” Gonzalez said.

In most cases, bispecific T-cell engagement therapy is offered to patients after three to four failed treatment attempts.

“We’ve chosen here at Joe Arrington to take on this challenge so that we can offer our patients in West Texas this state-of-the-art immunotherapy treatment,” Quick said.

The treatment targets the patients T-cells that are not actively attacking the cancer cells.

“It can bring the T-cell directly to the cancer cell,” Quick said. “And the T-cell, when brought into proximity to the cancer cell, can then be more active and more effectively kill the cancer cell.”

Quick stated he saw Fernando’s results with the T-cell treatment faster than his previous failed treatments.

“10,000-fold response in three weeks,” Quick said.

More importantly, Gonzalez felt the results.

“Seems to have given me more strength, really I can’t do much, but I can do more than I could have,” Gonzalez said.

The Joe Arrington Cancer and Research Center is participating in clinical trials to try and make the Bispecific T-cell treatment a first option for patients instead of a last option.

