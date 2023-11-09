Paramedic starting over after losing Crosbyton home in fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After years of being there for other people in times of crisis, a paramedic who lives in Crosbyton needs help starting over. Chelsey Sheppard lost her home in a fire this weekend.

She lived in the home outside of Crosbyton for a decade, with her husband, Tevoreck, and her mom, Deana. They were both home while she was at work on Saturday. Tevoreck told her he saw the lights flicker and her mom heard a pop.

“She turned around and she saw smoke and he went to the garage door, the door that we go in and out of, opened it and said that it was just engulfed in flames,” Sheppard said.

Tevoreck and Deana made it out safely but one of their dogs didn’t. While Sheppard says losing Azel was one of the hardest things that day, she’s grateful for what she still has.

“All of that can be replaced, people can’t,” she said.

She used to be a volunteer firefighter for Ralls and has worked as a paramedic for 10 years. She spent most of those years in Crosby County and a few months ago took a new paramedic job in Lamesa.

“I love what I do. I know without a shadow of a doubt that that’s what God put me on this earth to do, was to be a paramedic and to help people,” Sheppard said.

Crosby County volunteers and her friends at Ralls responded to the fire.

“Which they’re both volunteers. So, I mean, those are people that don’t have to, they don’t have to come out here, but they choose to do that and they love doing what they do,” she said. “So, we’re very, very grateful for them. Those are my words that have been running through my head is grateful, thankful and blessed.”

Her cousin in Crosbyton is letting them stay with her for now. They plan to move into a rent house owned by the Ralls fire chief when they can.

To help make the Sheppard’s new house a home, donate through GoFundMe or Venmo.

“The outpour from the community, from the people that I work with in Lamesa, from family friends that I haven’t talked to in years, just everybody. It’s just been so crazy,” Sheppard said.

Chelsey says previously they were unable to insure their home because they needed to fix their roof. They recently got it repaired, and were discussing finding an insurance policy. The fire hit before they found one.

The Crosby County fire chief suspects the cause of the fire was electrical.

