Signing Day: Area Athletes Sign for College Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 24 area athletes from eight area schools put pen to paper on Wednesday to play college athletics. Here is a list by school on who will be competing at the next level.
Frenship:
Baseball - Landon Hutcheson - Blinn College; Brooks Roberson – Louisiana Tech University; Bryce LeBlanc – Odessa College
Basketball - Abby Boyce - Southern Nazarene; Abbi Holder - Eastern New Mexico University; Gabby Morales - Trinity Valley Community College
Cross Country - Brett Cram - Mars Hill University; Amaya Mendoza-LCU
Golf - Hunter Welch - Midland College
Soccer - Mia Chambliss – Lubbock Christian University; Callaway Scott – Oklahoma Christian University; Makayla Varela – University of Texas - Dallas
Softball - Kynlee Bowlin – University of Texas - Arlington
Lubbock-Cooper
Basketball - Majik Esquivel -Angelo State; Carisa Cortez - Midwestern
Soccer - Sienna Bueno - LCU
Lubbock High
Soccer - Audrey Pool- McMurry University
Idalou
Basketball - Kira Fox
New Home
Basketball - Addy Burns - Angelo State; Payton Conner - Rogers State
Baseball - Logan Addison - Texas Tech
Springlake-Earth
Track & Cross Country - Taytum Goodman - Texas Tech
Borden County
Softball - Rexie Sanders - McMurry
All Saints
Golf - Luke D’Alise - Texas Tech
