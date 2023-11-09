Signing Day: Area Athletes Sign for College Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 24 area athletes from eight area schools put pen to paper on Wednesday to play college athletics. Here is a list by school on who will be competing at the next level.

Frenship:

Baseball - Landon Hutcheson - Blinn College; Brooks Roberson – Louisiana Tech University; Bryce LeBlanc – Odessa College

Basketball - Abby Boyce - Southern Nazarene; Abbi Holder - Eastern New Mexico University; Gabby Morales - Trinity Valley Community College

Cross Country - Brett Cram - Mars Hill University; Amaya Mendoza-LCU

Golf - Hunter Welch - Midland College

Soccer - Mia Chambliss – Lubbock Christian University; Callaway Scott – Oklahoma Christian University; Makayla Varela – University of Texas - Dallas

Softball - Kynlee Bowlin – University of Texas - Arlington

Lubbock-Cooper

Basketball - Majik Esquivel -Angelo State; Carisa Cortez - Midwestern

Soccer - Sienna Bueno - LCU

Lubbock High

Soccer - Audrey Pool- McMurry University

Idalou

Basketball - Kira Fox

New Home

Basketball - Addy Burns - Angelo State; Payton Conner - Rogers State

Baseball - Logan Addison - Texas Tech

Springlake-Earth

Track & Cross Country - Taytum Goodman - Texas Tech

Borden County

Softball - Rexie Sanders - McMurry

All Saints

Golf - Luke D’Alise - Texas Tech

