Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-Commerce, 73-46, in season opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech officially began the Grant McCasland era on the hardwood Wednesday night with a 73-46 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.

McCasland, who was hired in late March after six years at North Texas, began his inaugural year with a starting five of Richard “Pop” Isaacs, Darrion Williams, Joe Toussaint, Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge.

Toussaint, a guard transfer from West Virginia, led the Red Raiders on offense in the first minutes of the season with two baskets for a quick four points. Isaacs followed with two layups on his own to match Toussaint.

Up 10-2, Washington pulled down a rebound triggering a fast break for Tech. Isaacs capitalized on the other end with the first three-point shot of the 2023-24 campaign for the Red Raiders.

With a little over seven minutes left in the period, Tech surpassed the 30-point mark with a three-pointer from Kerwin Walton keeping the Red Raiders ahead, 31-11.

Tech went into halftime with a 41-17 lead. Isaacs led the Red Raiders in scoring in the first half with 13 points while Washington grabbed 10 first-half rebounds.

The Lions started the second half with a splash from beyond the arc but the Red Raiders responded with six straight points.

Sitting at 59-35, Tech sprinted to a 7-0 run to make things 66-35.

From there on out it was a cruise for the Red Raiders, grabbing the win, 73-46.

Isaacs finished with 19 points and Washington hauled in 12 rebounds.

Next up, Tech will take on San Jose St. on Sunday at 1 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

