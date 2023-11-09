Thursday morning top stories: Development of Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office underway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Voters approve medical examiner’s office bonds

Lubbock County is looking for a forensic pathologist to help guide construction of the new medical examiner’s office

Voters approved funding Tuesday to build the facility, which should be completed in Spring of 2026

Republicans face off in debate

Five candidates took part in the third GOP debate in Miami

They showed support for Israel and clashed over how to deal with China

Israel at war with Hamas

Thousands are fleeing northern Gaza as Israeli troops move closer to Hamas’ alleged headquarters in Gaza City

The U.S. and Qatar are negotiating for a pause in fighting to free hostages and allow more aid into the Gaza Strip

