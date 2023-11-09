Healthwise Expo 2024
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 9 and 10

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will have audio livestreams for the high school football games on November 9 and 10.

THURSDAY

You can listen to the Canyon vs Wichita Falls game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Clint game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

FRIDAY

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Canutillo game at 2:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Bel Air game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Del Valle game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Randall vs Burkburnett game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

