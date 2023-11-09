Volunteer Center of Lubbock honors community members for service

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or not, it is no secret that the Hub City is known for its friendly folks who are dedicated to our community. The Volunteer Center of Lubbock recognized those who are making a difference at its annual Cornucopia Luncheon on Wednesday.

Recipients like Kelan Lawson who volunteers for the Wilson Boys and Girls Club despite his physical disabilities.

“I decided a long time ago limitations were just an excuse not to try and so I decided to give back in any way I could to the community so that I could find some purpose in life,” Lawson said.

From adults giving back to the youth to the youth giving back to Lubbock.

Lubbock Optimist Boys and Girls Club Torch Club member said “At the boys and girls club the torch club is a club within a club that is offered to members 10 to 13 years old.”

From that group to individuals, businesses, and more. 13 were recognized for their distinguished service to our community including a duo known to many.

Byrie Bass, Emcee of Cornucopia Luncheon says, “You probably don’t know by sight or name all the members of the Lubbock city council, the school board, but I bet everybody in the room knows the anchor team on KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 6 and 10.”

They have been bringing you the news for the last 44 years, but most importantly Karin McCay and Abner Euresti have been a vital part of raising millions of dollars for UMC’s Children’s Hospital and for that, the Volunteer Center presented them with the Ray J. Diekemper Lifetime of Service Award.

Sharon Bass, Executive Director, of the Volunteer Center of Lubbock says “They have been the driving passion I think that has just lifted that event and not the event as so much the funds that have been raised that have impacted so many lives.”

Little lives have been changed over the last 4 decades by KCBD’s Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, now able to give their own lifetime of service to our community.

Businesses and Org. Awards

Lubbock National Bank- Business

Julie Lackey- Volunteer Coordinator for the Boy and Girls Club

TTU College Panhellenic Council- College Group

High Point Villagers- Adult Group

St. Benedict’s Chapel- Louise Cummins Outstanding Agency

Youth and Family Awards

Aiden Obando- Youth Individual

Lubbock Optimist Boys and Girls Club Torch Club- Youth Group

Kelan Lawson- College Individual

Jim and Evelyn Winn- Family

Adult Awards

Antoinette K. Lewis- Young Adult

Raquel Gonzales- Adult Individuals

Lemuel Botha- Adult Individual

Karin McCay & Abner Euresti- Ray J. Diekemper Lifetime of Service

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.