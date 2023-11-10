Healthwise Expo 2024
1 person in custody after police pursuit in North Lubbock

LPD responding to traffic incident near Erskine and North Indiana Ave
LPD responding to traffic incident near Erskine and North Indiana Ave(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, Lubbock Police are responding to a traffic incident in North Lubbock.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a crash near Erskine Street and Indiana Avenue.

LPD says the incident started as a traffic stop, which then turned into an officer-involved pursuit just before 8:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Erskine Street.

Officials say, four people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, and one suspect is currently in custody.

A utility pole was damaged during the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other information has been released at this time.

