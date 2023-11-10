1 person in custody after police pursuit in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, Lubbock Police are responding to a traffic incident in North Lubbock.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a crash near Erskine Street and Indiana Avenue.

LPD says the incident started as a traffic stop, which then turned into an officer-involved pursuit just before 8:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Erskine Street.

Officials say, four people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, and one suspect is currently in custody.

A utility pole was damaged during the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other information has been released at this time.

