Back Into A Warming Trend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today begins a streak of warming days, eventually putting us in the 70s.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Here in Lubbock, we expect about 56 for our high today, ranging upper 40s to upper 50s from NW to SE. We have some light sprinkles possible around the area for the morning, with a bit more potential for showers in the afternoon, especially toward the NW.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

We’ll see temps climb a bit each day, putting us in the low 60s Saturday, and mid 60s Sunday. We back off slightly Monday, with a minor boundary bringing slim rain chances, but continue the warming trend again Tuesday, landing in the low 70s Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.