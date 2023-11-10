Children in car during Friday morning police chase, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 32-year-old man is in custody, facing multiple charges, following a pursuit in North Lubbock Friday morning.

Cory Reed, 32 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

At 8:11 a.m. on November 10th, an LPD officer attempted to stop Cory Reed, who was speeding, in the 4900 block of Erskine Street. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was determined Reed had outstanding warrants for his arrest. When the officer attempted to take Reed into custody, Reed fled the scene in the vehicle, at which point the responding officer initiated a pursuit.

Reed was traveling east on Erskine until he struck an LP&L pole on the northeast corner of Erskine and Indiana Avenue. He then got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

It was later determined a 15-year-old female, a three-year-old female and an eight-month-old female were also in the vehicle during the pursuit.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene following the collision and the investigation is ongoing

