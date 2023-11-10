Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it

Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.(Eva Rinaldi | Cropped Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Country music legend Dolly Parton, who has collected 12 Grammys and a pile of various awards in her time, revealed why she’s been skipping the Super Bowl halftime show in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

Parton has shied away from the Super Bowl’s extravagant halftime productions.

She confessed, “Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times. I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production.”

She added, “When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time, that’s what I was thinking.”

Apart from sharing her thoughts about the Super Bowl halftime show, Parton also opened up about her apprehension when it comes to delving into the realm of rock music.

This genre switch came to light when she was offered induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an opportunity she gracefully declined to avoid overshadowing artists who had dedicated their entire lives to the rock music scene.

This decision ultimately served as the reason for the upcoming release of Parton’s rock album, “Rockstar.”

But, she hinted that her reluctance might change someday, and we could see her dazzling us on that halftime stage.

Until then, fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming album to drop on Nov. 17.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: 24 violations at low-performing restaurant
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
A Lubbock church and a small business owner in Plainview have filed police reports against a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock sign company at the center of disputes with local church and small business owner
Cattle in Olton, Texas.
Olton farmer switching to cattle as Ogallala Aquifer depletes

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme