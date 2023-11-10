Healthwise Expo 2024
End Zone Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 9

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your results from Bi-District Playoffs.

Bi-District Playoffs Finals

Lubbock Cooper 67 El Paso Parkland 7

Seminole 77 Pecos 14

Canadian 65 Littlefield 7

Dalhart 40 Denver City 28

Bushland 59 Brownfield 13

New Home 48 Hale Center 2

New Deal 58 West Texas 0

Stratford 61 Sundown 6

Ralls 28 Ropes 13

Seagraves 42 Sudan 20

Morton 31 Lockney 22

Whitharral 60 Groom 12

Klondike 62 Sierra Blanca 12

Azle Christian 59 Kingdom Prep 30

