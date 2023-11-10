End Zone Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your results from Bi-District Playoffs.
Bi-District Playoffs Finals
Lubbock Cooper 67 El Paso Parkland 7
Seminole 77 Pecos 14
Canadian 65 Littlefield 7
Dalhart 40 Denver City 28
Bushland 59 Brownfield 13
New Home 48 Hale Center 2
New Deal 58 West Texas 0
Stratford 61 Sundown 6
Ralls 28 Ropes 13
Seagraves 42 Sudan 20
Morton 31 Lockney 22
Whitharral 60 Groom 12
Klondike 62 Sierra Blanca 12
Azle Christian 59 Kingdom Prep 30
