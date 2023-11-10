Fast start propels Bushland Falcons to dominant playoff win over Brownfield

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland took down Brownfield on Thursday night with a 59-13 win.

The Falcons stormed out to an early lead in the game as Tanner Adams took a screen pass from Dawson Jaco 68 yards to the house on the very first snap of the game.

After the Bushland defense forced a three-and-out, the Falcons put together another short two-play drive which was capped off by a Slade Perry touchdown. That put Bushland up 14-0 less than a minute into the game.

The Falcons continued to pour it on as they found the endzone once more with Easton Fuentas punching in the score to make it 21-0 and the team kept rolling from there in route to the big win.

Bushland will play the winner of Friday’s game between Jim Ned and Whitesboro in the area round.

