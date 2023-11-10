Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

HIGHLIGHTS: Roscoe takes down McCamey 60-26 to advance

The McCamey Badgers played the Roscoe Plowboys in Kermit in the first round of the playoffs.
The McCamey Badgers played the Roscoe Plowboys in Kermit in the first round of the playoffs.(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By Jensen Young
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers played the Roscoe Plowboys in Kermit in the first round of the playoffs.

These two teams met in the first round in 2022. McCamey came away with the victory in that game.

For Thursday’s game, it was all Roscoe from the start.

Running back Ivan McCann ran for two first-half touchdowns. Aiden Cerna led the way defensively, jumping a route and intercepting McCamey’s Grant Glidewell.

The Plowboys would enter halftime with a 33-6 lead and hold on to win the game 60-26.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ward
Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
A Lubbock church and a small business owner in Plainview have filed police reports against a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock sign company at the center of disputes with local church and small business owner

Latest News

Seminole Indians vs. Pecos Eagles football
HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole destroys Pecos 77-14 to advance to 2nd round
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 9
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) runs the ball against Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad...
Texas Tech hits the road to take on No. 16 Kansas
Despite twice pulling to within a run, Texas Tech softball fell 8-5 Sunday in the rubber-match...
Texas Tech announces 2024 softball schedule