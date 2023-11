ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Seminole Indians rolled past the Pecos Eagles 77-14 to capture the Bi-District Championship on Thursday night at Ratliff Stadium.

Seminole has a 10-1 record this season, and advances to the 2nd round of the 4A Division II Playoffs.

