Kyler Read 5 TDs lead Dalhart to upset win over Denver City for second straight year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After coming in as the four seed last year and beating Denver City, the Wolves have done it again.

For the second straight year, Dalhart pulled off the victory over a Mustangs team coming into the playoffs off a district title.

Kyler Read finished the day with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Wolves offense shined in the 40-28 win. Two of Read’s touchdown passes came on key fourth-and-10 conversions, showing off the clutch gene in converting those drives into touchdowns.

Hunter Trusler (two total TDs) snagged the final touchdown of the night with a sweet one-handed grab that iced the victory.

Dalhart will face Paradise in the area round after a dominating win for the Panthers over Vernon 49-13 on Thursday night.

