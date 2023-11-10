Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Kyler Read 5 TDs lead Dalhart to upset win over Denver City for second straight year

Dalhart's Kyler Read steps up in the pocket and finds Orbin Hernandez for the TD in the second...
Dalhart's Kyler Read steps up in the pocket and finds Orbin Hernandez for the TD in the second quarter.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After coming in as the four seed last year and beating Denver City, the Wolves have done it again.

For the second straight year, Dalhart pulled off the victory over a Mustangs team coming into the playoffs off a district title.

Kyler Read finished the day with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Wolves offense shined in the 40-28 win. Two of Read’s touchdown passes came on key fourth-and-10 conversions, showing off the clutch gene in converting those drives into touchdowns.

Hunter Trusler (two total TDs) snagged the final touchdown of the night with a sweet one-handed grab that iced the victory.

Dalhart will face Paradise in the area round after a dominating win for the Panthers over Vernon 49-13 on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ward
Wayland Baptist given ‘all clear’ after lockdown, one arrested
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
A Lubbock church and a small business owner in Plainview have filed police reports against a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock sign company at the center of disputes with local church and small business owner

Latest News

The McCamey Badgers played the Roscoe Plowboys in Kermit in the first round of the playoffs.
HIGHLIGHTS: Roscoe takes down McCamey 60-26 to advance
Seminole Indians vs. Pecos Eagles football
HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole destroys Pecos 77-14 to advance to 2nd round
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 9
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) runs the ball against Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad...
Texas Tech hits the road to take on No. 16 Kansas
Despite twice pulling to within a run, Texas Tech softball fell 8-5 Sunday in the rubber-match...
Texas Tech announces 2024 softball schedule