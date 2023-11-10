Local stores offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses in and around Lubbock are offering special Veterans Day deals this Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 11, marks 105 years since the end of World War I.

Both active duty military members and veterans can discounts and freebies at the following locations:

The Silent Wings Museum is offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Veterans Day. A remembrance ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m.

The museum will also be offering showings of the documentary film “Arlington: Field of Honor” from noon to 4 p.m.

The “From Promise to Production” gallery talk is at 2:30 p.m.

The big band performance and dance starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts for two hours.

Aspen Creek Grill will be offering a free meal voucher worth up to $15 to all veterans and active-duty military members. The vouchers can be picked up starting Nov. 10 during lunchtime.

The voucher can be redeemed starting Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 24. It can only be redeemed for dine-ins and does not include alcoholic drinks.

On Saturday, Aspen Creek Grill will be setting up an empty Fallen Soldiers Table, honoring those who served and did not make it back home.

Bubba’s 33 will be offering a free meal to all active and former U.S. military on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be six entrees to choose from: a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch.

Those who cannot attend can get a raincheck voucher, which is good through May 30, 2024.

On Saturday, Dunkin’ locations will be offering a free doughnut to all active and retire military.

The offer is available in-store while supplies last. No ID is required to pick up the sweet treat.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a free doughnut with a small brewed coffee, hot or iced!

The French restaurant and bakery will be offering 30% off a Veteran’s order this Saturday. Veterans must present a valid ID for this offer.

IHOP will be offering free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes to both veterans and active duty military members. The offer will be available from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Applebee’s will be offering veterans and active duty service members a free meal on Saturday. The restaurant is offering eight different free entrees: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Those who dine at Applebee’s will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to use at a future visit within three weeks.

Lowe’s will be giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers at each store. The company offers a 10% military discount to active and retired service members every day.

