Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Local stores offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies

Businesses in and around Lubbock are offering special Veterans Day deals this Saturday.
Businesses in and around Lubbock are offering special Veterans Day deals this Saturday.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses in and around Lubbock are offering special Veterans Day deals this Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 11, marks 105 years since the end of World War I.

Both active duty military members and veterans can discounts and freebies at the following locations:

Veterans Day at the Silent Wings Museum

The Silent Wings Museum is offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Veterans Day. A remembrance ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m.

The museum will also be offering showings of the documentary film “Arlington: Field of Honor” from noon to 4 p.m.

The “From Promise to Production” gallery talk is at 2:30 p.m.

The big band performance and dance starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts for two hours.

Aspen Creek Grill

Aspen Creek Grill will be offering a free meal voucher worth up to $15 to all veterans and active-duty military members. The vouchers can be picked up starting Nov. 10 during lunchtime.

The voucher can be redeemed starting Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 24. It can only be redeemed for dine-ins and does not include alcoholic drinks.

On Saturday, Aspen Creek Grill will be setting up an empty Fallen Soldiers Table, honoring those who served and did not make it back home.

Bubba’s 33

Bubba’s 33 will be offering a free meal to all active and former U.S. military on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be six entrees to choose from: a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch.

Those who cannot attend can get a raincheck voucher, which is good through May 30, 2024.

Dunkin’

On Saturday, Dunkin’ locations will be offering a free doughnut to all active and retire military.

The offer is available in-store while supplies last. No ID is required to pick up the sweet treat.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is also offering a free doughnut with a small brewed coffee, hot or iced!

La Madeleine

The French restaurant and bakery will be offering 30% off a Veteran’s order this Saturday. Veterans must present a valid ID for this offer.

IHOP

IHOP will be offering free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes to both veterans and active duty military members. The offer will be available from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will be offering veterans and active duty service members a free meal on Saturday. The restaurant is offering eight different free entrees: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Those who dine at Applebee’s will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to use at a future visit within three weeks.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers at each store. The company offers a 10% military discount to active and retired service members every day.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: 24 violations at low-performing restaurant
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
A Lubbock church and a small business owner in Plainview have filed police reports against a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock sign company at the center of disputes with local church and small business owner
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old armed with throwing stars during police shooting

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
LPD responding to traffic incident near Erskine and North Indiana Ave
1 person in custody after police pursuit in North Lubbock
FILE - Judge David Peeples prepares to listen to arguments in a hearing about the November...
Texas judge rules against GOP lawsuit seeking to toss 2022 election result in Houston area
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death