LPD searching for suspected kidnapper, possible victim

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding possible kidnapping victim 29-year-old Vivian Moreno and 30-year-old Joe Ruben Lopez. According to LPD. Lopez is wanted on the charge for kidnapping and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster (Lubbock Police Department)

According to LPD, Moreno was last seen at a motel in the 900 block of East Slaton Highway, just after midnight on Friday. LPD officers were called to the scene at 12:11 a.m. for reports of a female who was assaulted. Upon arrival, officers were told that Moreno was no longer at the location, but that she was possibly taken against her will and could be in danger.

Officers continued their search for Moreno at multiple locations throughout the morning, but were unable to find her. Moreno is 4-feet and 10-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 pounds and has a tattoo over her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.