Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Police asking for public’s help in finding possible kidnapping victim

Vivian Moreno, 29
Vivian Moreno, 29(Lubbock Police Department)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding possible kidnapping victim 29-year-old Vivian Moreno.

According to a news release, Moreno was last seen at a motel in the 900 block of East Slaton Highway, just after midnight on Friday. LPD officers were called to the scene at 12:11 a.m. for reports of a female who was assaulted. Upon arrival, officers were told that Moreno was no longer at the location, but that she was possibly taken against her will and could be in danger.

Officers continued their search for Moreno at multiple locations throughout the morning, but were unable to find her. Moreno is 4-feet and 10-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 pounds and has a tattoo over her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: 24 violations at low-performing restaurant
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
A Lubbock church and a small business owner in Plainview have filed police reports against a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock sign company at the center of disputes with local church and small business owner
Cattle in Olton, Texas.
Olton farmer switching to cattle as Ogallala Aquifer depletes

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Construction begins on the Woodrow Road Expansion next week in front of Lubbock-Cooper High...
Woodrow Road expansion project set to begin Monday
LPD responding to traffic incident near Erskine and North Indiana Ave
Children in car during Friday morning police chase, crash
Businesses in and around Lubbock are offering special Veterans Day deals this Saturday.
Local stores offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies