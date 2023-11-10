Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

No. 16 Kentucky faces Texas A&M-Commerce in non-conference play

Texas A&M-Commerce plays No. 16 Kentucky for a non-conference matchup
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in non-conference action.

Kentucky finished 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 5.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: 24 violations at low-performing restaurant
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
A Lubbock church and a small business owner in Plainview have filed police reports against a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock sign company at the center of disputes with local church and small business owner
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old armed with throwing stars during police shooting

Latest News

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, leaves the pitch after getting injured during the...
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago
Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday
No. 7 Texas has College Football Playoff hopes going into final Big 12 meeting at struggling TCU
Texas Tech University
No. 19 Kansas tries to stay in Big 12 title hunt as Texas Tech comes to town