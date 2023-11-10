Noon Notebook: Buffalo Springs Lake Customer Appreciation Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents will have their community wide garage sale, about 20 vendors including food trucks, crafters, boutique owners. The Lubbock Running Club is hosting the annual Buffalo Wallow, half marathon. BSL Meals on Wheels will also have a silent auction and bake sale. The festivities will begin at 9:00am. I have listed the information below regarding admission prices too. General Admission is $5 and kids 5 & under are free for the day.

Buffalo Springs Lake (Buffalo Springs Lake)

