Wellington rolls to 44-6 win to eliminate Vega and advance to area round

Brenden Garcia celebrates after putting Wellington up 22-0 on Vega in the bi-district round.
Brenden Garcia celebrates after putting Wellington up 22-0 on Vega in the bi-district round.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets bounced back after losing to Clarendon last week to claim the bi-district round victory against Vega.

The Skyrockets got out to a 24-0 lead thanks to some strong play from senior running back Nixon Folk who rushed for one touchdown and threw for another in the first quarter.

Brenden Garcia, who was on the receiving end for Folk’s touchdown pass, finished with over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Travon Lewis posted the other three touchdowns in route to a huge 44-6 win.

Morton beat Lockey 31-22 on Thursday night, meaning Wellington and Morton will play in the area round next week.

