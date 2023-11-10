Woodrow Road expansion project set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County invites the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony at 1:30 p.m., on Monday to mark the beginning of the Woodrow Road expansion projects. The event and start of construction continues Lubbock County’s commitment to improve the region’s transportation system by enhancing mobility and increasing safety.

The two Woodrow Road projects, once completed, will rebuild the road, between Slide Road and US 87, from an existing two-lane road to a five-lane thoroughfare with two lanes in each direction and a continuous left turn lane. Improving drainage, pedestrian access and capacity are also planned. Construction work on the project from Indiana Avenue to US 87 began on Oct. 30.

