114th St. project brings traffic changes starting Monday

((Source: TxDOT))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin shifting 114th Street traffic onto the newly rebuilt northside Memphis Avenue intersection on Monday, Nov. 13. The traffic shift will allow crews to begin work on the southside of the intersection.

Memphis Avenue north of 114th Street will also reopen to traffic on Monday but drivers will no longer have access to Memphis south of 114th Street, said Joe Villalobos, P.E, Lubbock Area Office engineer.

“For the most part, 114th Street traffic between Quaker and Indiana will remain in the same pattern except drivers will now be able to drive through the northside of the Memphis intersection and have access to north Memphis, before being shifted back onto the southside lanes, east of the Memphis intersection,” Villalobos said.

114th Street will remain one lane of traffic in each direction Drivers should stay alert when entering the work zone, watch out for uneven pavement and be aware that the work zone speed limit is 40 mph.

