Area Round playoff pairing info for our Area Teams

Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll TBA

Lubbock Cooper vs Aledo 7:30pm Friday Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls

Estacado vs Canyon 7pm Friday at West Texas A&M

Seminole vs Wichita Falls Hirschi 7pm Friday in Colorado City

Shallowater vs Clyde 4pm Saturday at Shotwell Stadium

Muleshoe vs Brock 5pm Thursday at San Angelo ISD Stadium

Roosevelt vs Crane 7pm Friday at Big Spring

Idalou vs Alpine 7pm Friday in Andrews

New Deal vs Cisco 7pm Friday Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

Farwell vs Sonora 7pm Friday at Snyder

Ralls vs Gruver 7:30pm Thursday in Canyon

Seagraves vs Clarendon 7pm Thursday in Floydada

Morton vs Wellington 4pm Thursday in Canyon

New Home vs Sunray 7pm Friday in Canyon

Whiteface vs Borden County 7pm Friday at Slaton

Springlake-Earth vs Miami 7pm Friday at Motley County

Jayton vs Strawn 7pm Friday in Trent

Klondike vs Whitharral 7pm Friday in Hermleigh

Silverton vs Balmorhea 6:30pm Thursday at Borden County

Lovington vs Espanola Valley 2pm today

Lubbock Christian vs Brazos Christian 6pm Friday in Brownwood

Trinity Christian vs Grace Prep 7pm Friday at Seymour

Good luck to all of our area teams!

