Chilly for Veterans Day, warmer on Sunday

By John Robison
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Veterans Day will begin very chilly, as the last few mornings have been over the South Plains. However, the clouds should be clearing slowly by late morning and afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer on Saturday.

With scattered clouds Saturday and Sunday, the afternoon highs will climb to near sixty 60 degrees on Saturday with slightly warmer mid-60s on Sunday.

Winds over the weekend will not be an issue but will begin from the north at 5-10 mph and then turn to the south Saturday afternoon and remain out of the south to southwest on Sunday.

Veterans Day will begin very chilly, as the last few mornings have been over the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)

There is another cold front moving across the area on Monday with a slim chance of rain and another drop in temps. This front is not strong but will drop the afternoon highs to the 50s and low 60s once again.

By Tuesday, a warming trend starts and will bring some 70-degree temperatures to the South Plains by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

