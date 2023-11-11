Climbing Temps Continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We continue to see slightly warmer temps each day today and tomorrow, with a brief interruption Monday before we begin the climb again.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Today, a few lingering showers around the area are expected to clear throughout the day. A range of upper 50s and low 60s for highs, Lubbock expecting about 60. Breezes light today, mixed cloud cover. Tomorrow, we’re warmer, mid 60s. Our warming period is put on pause as a short wave trough drops temps going into Monday and brings some rain chances.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

We’re back to warming by Tuesday, and by Wednesday expect some low 70s.

