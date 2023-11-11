Climbing Temps Continue
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We continue to see slightly warmer temps each day today and tomorrow, with a brief interruption Monday before we begin the climb again.
Today, a few lingering showers around the area are expected to clear throughout the day. A range of upper 50s and low 60s for highs, Lubbock expecting about 60. Breezes light today, mixed cloud cover. Tomorrow, we’re warmer, mid 60s. Our warming period is put on pause as a short wave trough drops temps going into Monday and brings some rain chances.
We’re back to warming by Tuesday, and by Wednesday expect some low 70s.
