End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores from around the South Plains.
Frenship 87 El Paso Eastwood 58
Estacado 45 El Paso Bowie 3
Shallowater 52 Slaton 0
Muleshoe 56 Lamesa 20
Roosevelt 35 Friona 14
Idalou 34 Spearman 0
Childress 28 Abernathy 6
Farwell 42 Olton 21
Panhandle 93 Tahoka 54
Miami 50 Nazareth 30
Springlake-Earth 62 Valley 29
Knox City 51 Kress 6
Buena Vista 68 O’Donnell 50
Whiteface 58 Van Horn 8
Fort Worth THESA 52 Lubbock Titans 43
Borden County 48 Ira 0
Silverton 52 Amherst 34
Balmorhea 52 Loop 6
Jayton 61 Crowell 16
Benjamin 52 Motley County 6
Lubbock Christian 55 Mercy Culture 14
Cleveland 45 Hobbs 0
Happy 36 Follett 30
Espanola Valley vs. Lovington (1 p.m.1 Saturday, Nov. 11)
