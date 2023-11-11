Healthwise Expo 2024
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 10

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores from around the South Plains.

Frenship 87 El Paso Eastwood 58

Estacado 45 El Paso Bowie 3

Shallowater 52 Slaton 0

Muleshoe 56 Lamesa 20

Roosevelt 35 Friona 14

Idalou 34 Spearman 0

Childress 28 Abernathy 6

Farwell 42 Olton 21

Panhandle 93 Tahoka 54

Miami 50 Nazareth 30

Springlake-Earth 62 Valley 29

Knox City 51 Kress 6

Buena Vista 68 O’Donnell 50

Whiteface 58 Van Horn 8

Fort Worth THESA 52 Lubbock Titans 43

Borden County 48 Ira 0

Silverton 52 Amherst 34

Balmorhea 52 Loop 6

Jayton 61 Crowell 16

Benjamin 52 Motley County 6

Lubbock Christian 55 Mercy Culture 14

Cleveland 45 Hobbs 0

Happy 36 Follett 30

Espanola Valley vs. Lovington (1 p.m.1 Saturday, Nov. 11)

