Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round

The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian wins the Bi-District Championship, and gets revenge for last season’s 45-28 playoff loss to Pebble Hills.

The Panthers will play the #6 team in the state, North Crowley, next week in the area round.

Watch the video for highlights from Friday’s playoff win.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: 24 violations at low-performing restaurant
LPD responding to traffic incident near Erskine and North Indiana Ave
Children in car during Friday morning police chase, crash
Vivian Moreno, 29
LPD searching for suspected kidnapper, possible victim
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death

Latest News

Crane vs. San Angelo TLCA playoff football game
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane cruises to Bi-District Championship over San Angelo TLCA
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 10
Texas Tech beats FGCU, 1-0
Texas Tech grabs win over FGCU, 1-0, advances to second round
The McCamey Badgers played the Roscoe Plowboys in Kermit in the first round of the playoffs.
HIGHLIGHTS: Roscoe takes down McCamey 60-26 to advance