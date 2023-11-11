SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC

DALLAS (AP) —

Jaylan Knighton ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and LJ Johnson Jr. picked up 106 yards rushing and a touchdown as Southern Methodist cruised to its sixth straight American Athletic Conference victory, rolling past North Texas 45-21 on Friday night.

The Mustangs (8-2, 6-0) entered the game in a three-way tie with No. 23 Tulane and first-year AAC member Texas-San Antonio, each at 5-0 in conference. The Green Wave — the defending AAC champion — plays host to Tulsa and UTSA plays host to Rice on Saturday.

Preston Stone threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to stake SMU to a 14-7 lead after a quarter and the Mustangs held a 17-14 lead at the half, but their strong running game took control in the second half.

Chandler Rogers threw 19-yards to Trey Cleveland for a first-quarter touchdown for North Texas. Oscar Adaway III scored on a 7-yard run in the second to keep the Mean Green close, but did not find the end zone again until Rogers hit Blair Conwright for a 29-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the game.

SMU finished with 318 yards on the ground and had four running backs reach the end zone. Stone finished 11-of-20 passing for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Chandler Rogers was 18 of 31 for 240 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Adaway had 11 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and the Mean Grean (3-7, 1-4) had 132 yards rushing.

SMU now has won the last five straight meetings with the North Texas and leads the all-time series 36-6-1.

